DeHive Price Down 3.4% Over Last 7 Days (DHV)

DeHive (DHV) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 4th. In the last seven days, DeHive has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One DeHive coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000467 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeHive has a total market cap of $184,398.04 and approximately $84,750.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00049090 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,511.58 or 0.07512999 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,685.97 or 0.99884156 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00055961 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00047944 BTC.

DeHive Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

Buying and Selling DeHive

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeHive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

