Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 278 ($3.65).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 310 ($4.07) to GBX 295 ($3.87) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Deliveroo from GBX 190 ($2.49) to GBX 208 ($2.73) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays began coverage on Deliveroo in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Deliveroo from GBX 201 ($2.64) to GBX 163 ($2.14) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of ROO stock opened at GBX 125.09 ($1.64) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 128.80. Deliveroo has a 1 year low of GBX 100.95 ($1.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 396.80 ($5.20).

In other news, insider Adam Miller sold 39,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.48), for a total transaction of £44,463.24 ($58,312.45).

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

