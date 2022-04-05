Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML – Get Rating) (NYSE:DNN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$2.09. Denison Mines shares last traded at C$2.03, with a volume of 2,225,987 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Denison Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.80 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TD Securities cut their price objective on Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.47.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The company has a market cap of C$1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.81.

Denison Mines ( TSE:DML Get Rating ) (NYSE:DNN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$3.34 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Amanda Willett sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.86, for a total transaction of C$269,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns -95,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C($177,049.68).

Denison Mines Company Profile (TSE:DML)

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.