DHT (DHT) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

4/4/2022 – DHT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DHT MARITIME INC., formerly Double Hull Tankers, Inc. operates a fleet of double-hull crude oil tankers on international routes. DHT’s modern fleet consists of three Very Large Crude Carriers, two Suezmax tankers and four Aframax tankers. DHT intends to pursue a strategy of providing shareholders with a stable and visible distribution and also position the Company to use its incremental cash flow to fund future growth opportunities. “

3/31/2022 – DHT is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/21/2022 – DHT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/15/2022 – DHT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/17/2022 – DHT was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/9/2022 – DHT was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

NYSE:DHT opened at $5.96 on Tuesday. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $7.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.50 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.76.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. DHT had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $49.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in DHT by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,366 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its stake in DHT by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 28,068 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in DHT by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in DHT by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 322,673 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in DHT by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,314 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

