ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.56.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on ECN Capital from C$4.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th.

OTCMKTS:ECNCF opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.55. ECN Capital has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

ECN Capital Corp. provides business services to North American based banks, credit unions, life insurance companies, pension funds and investment funds. Its services are offered through three operating businesses: Service Finance, Triad Financial Services, and The Kessler Group. The Service Finance business offers installment loan solutions for qualified borrowers with favourable consumer interest rates and extended repayment terms.

