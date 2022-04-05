Edoc Acquisition (NASDAQ:ADOC) Trading Up 0.3%

Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.18 and last traded at $10.18. Approximately 268 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 47,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Edoc Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $686,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edoc Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edoc Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Edoc Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in shares of Edoc Acquisition by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 730,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Edoc Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to focus on businesses primarily operating in the health care and health care provider space in North America and the Asia-Pacific. Edoc Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Victor, New York.

