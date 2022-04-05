Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $29.64

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.64 and traded as high as $37.60. Emclaire Financial shares last traded at $37.40, with a volume of 7,156 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.29 million, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.51.

Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.06 million during the quarter. Emclaire Financial had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 24.46%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Emclaire Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Emclaire Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.16%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Emclaire Financial stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,714 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.25% of Emclaire Financial worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Emclaire Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial financial products and services to customers in western Pennsylvania through its wholly owned subsidiary bank, the Farmers National Bank of Emlenton. It offers residential mortgages, home equity and lines of credit, commercial real estate, commercial business, and consumer products and solutions.

