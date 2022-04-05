Emera (TSE:EMA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $59.71

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$59.71 and traded as high as C$63.00. Emera shares last traded at C$62.90, with a volume of 1,980,758 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EMA shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Emera from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC upped their target price on Emera from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Emera to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James set a C$61.00 target price on Emera and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on Emera from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$63.08.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$60.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$59.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.19. The firm has a market cap of C$16.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.77.

Emera ( TSE:EMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.43 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emera Incorporated will post 3.2400002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.663 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.05%.

About Emera (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

