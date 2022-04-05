Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $0.98. Approximately 51,017 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 164% from the average daily volume of 19,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.45. The firm has a market cap of $48.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.97.
About Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA)
