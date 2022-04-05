Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $0.98. Approximately 51,017 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 164% from the average daily volume of 19,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.45. The firm has a market cap of $48.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.97.

About Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA)

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, marketing and sale of innovative treatments and therapies, including those in the rare and orphan disease categories. The company was founded on March 20, 1987 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

