Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $46.32 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) will announce $46.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $43.80 million to $50.55 million. Endeavour Silver posted sales of $34.47 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full-year sales of $196.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $176.00 million to $213.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $231.17 million, with estimates ranging from $221.99 million to $240.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Endeavour Silver.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EXK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Endeavour Silver in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.79.
Shares of EXK stock opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $7.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $867.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.26 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.51.
About Endeavour Silver (Get Rating)
Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the GuanacevÃ mine in Durango; and the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Endeavour Silver (EXK)
- GameStop: Potential New Share Price, Same Meme Stock
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endeavour Silver (EXK)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.