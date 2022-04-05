EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.26

EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 22.26 ($0.29) and traded as high as GBX 31.85 ($0.42). EnQuest shares last traded at GBX 30.75 ($0.40), with a volume of 10,523,084 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENQ. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on shares of EnQuest in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of EnQuest in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 394.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 24.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 22.26. The stock has a market cap of £579.92 million and a PE ratio of 1.89.

In related news, insider John Winterman bought 200,000 shares of EnQuest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of £40,000 ($52,459.02).

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alba, Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, Alma/Galia, and the Dons area.

