Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Shares Down 3%

Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Rating) traded down 3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $56.68 and last traded at $57.11. 1,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.87.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EQGPF shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$88.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.36.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.65.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

