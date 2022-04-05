Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for April, 5th (AZZ, BMI, CL, DORM, FCX, G, HLIT, HMLP, HOPE, HTBK)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, April 5th:

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Get AZZ Inc alerts:

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Genpact (NYSE:G) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Harmonic Inc. enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality broadcast and OTT video services to consumers globally.The company has also revolutionized cable access networking via the industry’s first virtualized CCAP solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers’ homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software-as-a-service (SaaS) technologies, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and VOD content on every screen. “

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Heritage Commerce Corp. is the holding company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, Heritage Bank East Bay, Heritage Bank South Valley and Bank of Los Altos. The company offers a range of loans, primarily commercial, including real estate, construction, Small Business Administration), inventory and accounts receivable, and equipment loans. The company also accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market deposit accounts; and provides travelers’ checks, safe deposit, and other customary non-deposit banking services. “

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Indaptus Therapeutics approach is based on the hypothesis which efficient activation of both innate and adaptive immune cells and associated anti-tumor and anti-viral immune responses will require a multi-targeted package of immune system activating signals. Indaptus Therapeutics, formerly known as Intec Parent Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.