eServGlobal (LON:ESG) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.45

eServGlobal Limited (LON:ESG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.45 ($0.07) and traded as high as GBX 5.50 ($0.07). eServGlobal shares last traded at GBX 5.45 ($0.07), with a volume of 2,782,538 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5.45 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £65.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24.
eServGlobal Company Profile (LON:ESG)
