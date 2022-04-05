Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $45.41

Shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.41 and traded as low as $41.83. Etn. Fr. Colruyt shares last traded at $41.83, with a volume of 6,225 shares traded.

The firm's 50-day moving average price is $41.55

About Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTF)

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. As of June 17, 2021, the company operated 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France.

