Excelerate Energy, Inc. (EE) Plans to Raise $360 Million in April 13th IPO

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (EE) is planning to raise $360 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, April 13th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 16,000,000 shares at $21.00-$24.00 per share.

In the last year, Excelerate Energy, Inc. generated $888.6 million in revenue and $41.2 million in net income. The company has a market-cap of $2.4 billion.

Barclays, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo Securities, SMBC Nikko, Raymond James, Stephens Inc., Tudor,Pickering, Holt & Co. and BOK Financial Securities, Inc. served as the underwriters for the IPO.

Excelerate Energy, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “Excelerate is changing the way the world accesses cleaner, more affordable and reliable energy by delivering regasified natural gas, benefitting hundreds of millions of people around the world. From our founding, we have focused on providing flexible liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) solutions to emerging markets in diverse environments across the globe, providing a lesser emitting form of energy to markets that often rely on coal as their primary energy source. At Excelerate, we believe that access to affordable energy such as LNG is critical to assisting emerging markets in their decarbonization efforts, while at the same time promoting economic growth and improving quality of life. We have grown our business significantly since our first floating storage and regasification unit (“FSRU”) charter in 2003, and today, we are a profitable energy company with a geographically diversified business model. Our business spans the globe, with regional offices in eight countries and operations in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Pakistan and Bangladesh. We are the largest provider of regasified LNG in Argentina and Bangladesh and one of the largest providers of regasified LNG in Brazil and Pakistan, and we operate the largest FSRU in Brazil. We also lease an LNG terminal in Bahia, Brazil from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. (“Petrobras”), and in December 2021, we started importing LNG and selling regasified natural gas to Petrobras. In each of these countries, we provide a cleaner energy source from which power can be generated consistently. **Note: Revenue and net income figures are for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2021. “.

Excelerate Energy, Inc. was founded in 2003 and has 901 employees. The company is located at 2445 Technology Forest Blvd., Level 6 The Woodlands, TX 77381 and can be reached via phone at (832) 813-7100 or on the web at http://www.excelerateenergy.com/.

