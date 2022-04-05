Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $42.91

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$42.91 and traded as high as C$43.26. Exchange Income shares last traded at C$43.25, with a volume of 63,258 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$49.00 to C$44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James set a C$55.00 target price on Exchange Income and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares set a C$51.00 target price on Exchange Income and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Exchange Income from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Exchange Income from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$42.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$42.91.

Exchange Income ( TSE:EIF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$390.33 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Exchange Income Co. will post 3.5199998 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is 126.67%.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

