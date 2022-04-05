Filtronic (LON:FTC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.11

Filtronic plc (LON:FTC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.11 ($0.15) and traded as low as GBX 11.06 ($0.14). Filtronic shares last traded at GBX 11.25 ($0.15), with a volume of 313,834 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £24.16 million and a PE ratio of 28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 10.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 11.11.

Get Filtronic alerts:

In other news, insider Richard Gibbs acquired 200,000 shares of Filtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($26,229.51). Also, insider Jonathan Neale acquired 199,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £19,987 ($26,212.46).

Filtronic plc designs, manufactures, and sells advanced radio frequency (RF) communications products for mobile telecommunications infrastructure, defense and aerospace, and public safety market sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It provides mmWave transceiver modules; RF conditioning equipment, including antenna sharing, cross-band, and in-band combiners, as well as custom filters and combiners; tower top amplifiers; and microwave and mmWave components comprising GaN amplifiers, microwave and mmWave filters and diplexers, E-band power amplifiers, and data links.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Filtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.