First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $129.97 Million

Equities research analysts expect First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) to report sales of $129.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $132.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $127.10 million. First Financial Bankshares posted sales of $127.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full year sales of $536.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $525.90 million to $549.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $571.73 million, with estimates ranging from $565.00 million to $580.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 43.88%. The company had revenue of $129.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

FFIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Michael B. Denny bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.28 per share, with a total value of $452,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johnny Trotter bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.22 per share, for a total transaction of $118,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 17,212 shares of company stock valued at $785,094. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,967,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $760,972,000 after buying an additional 761,656 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,490,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,478,000 after purchasing an additional 235,769 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,117,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,493,000 after purchasing an additional 16,972 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,523,000 after purchasing an additional 17,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,481,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,320,000 after purchasing an additional 152,859 shares during the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FFIN opened at $44.37 on Tuesday. First Financial Bankshares has a 1 year low of $43.03 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

