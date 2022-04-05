FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $100.02

Shares of FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 100.02 ($1.31) and traded as high as GBX 113.09 ($1.48). FirstGroup shares last traded at GBX 112 ($1.47), with a volume of 1,045,544 shares trading hands.

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 114 ($1.50) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 99.86 ($1.31).

The firm has a market capitalization of £840.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 103.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 100.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

