FLO (FLO) Reaches Market Cap of $6.36 Million

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. FLO has a total market cap of $6.36 million and $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FLO has traded flat against the US dollar. One FLO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000247 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About FLO

FLO (CRYPTO:FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

