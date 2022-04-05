Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.90.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FRHLF shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Desjardins increased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of FRHLF opened at $11.96 on Tuesday. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.86.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.0632 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Freehold Royalties’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 6.41%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

