Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $28.66

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.66 and traded as high as $30.97. Fujitsu shares last traded at $30.96, with a volume of 96,199 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.84.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter. Fujitsu had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 5.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fujitsu Limited will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company in japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, such as datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc.

