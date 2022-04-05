Games Workshop Group (OTCMKTS:GMWKF) Trading Up 0.8%

Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF – Get Rating) shot up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $100.69 and last traded at $100.69. 263 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.85.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.67.

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy; and Middle-earth strategy battle game. It also publishes short stories, audio dramas, full length novels, and audio books under the Black Library name through physical bookstores, third party online platforms, and other retail and specialist stores; and develops digital content for animation and TV.

