Gitlab Inc’s (NASDAQ:GTLB) Lock-Up Period Will End on April 12th

Gitlab’s (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, April 12th. Gitlab had issued 10,400,000 shares in its public offering on October 14th. The total size of the offering was $800,800,000 based on an initial share price of $77.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GTLB. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Gitlab from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Gitlab from $115.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Cowen dropped their price target on Gitlab from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.56.

Get Gitlab alerts:

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $58.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.32. Gitlab has a 1-year low of $30.74 and a 1-year high of $137.00.

Gitlab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. On average, analysts expect that Gitlab will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,241,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,007,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,136,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

About Gitlab (Get Rating)

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gitlab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gitlab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.