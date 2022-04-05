Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $552.38 Million

Equities analysts predict that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) will report $552.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $568.71 million and the lowest is $542.07 million. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes reported sales of $286.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 92.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will report full year sales of $2.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.

GOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.94.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 48.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after acquiring an additional 454,252 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 19.8% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,365,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,052,000 after acquiring an additional 391,685 shares in the last quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the third quarter valued at $2,327,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the third quarter valued at $1,507,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the third quarter valued at $882,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GOL opened at $7.76 on Tuesday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.48.

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

