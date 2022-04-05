Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $552.38 Million

Equities analysts predict that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) will report $552.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $568.71 million and the lowest is $542.07 million. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes reported sales of $286.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 92.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will report full year sales of $2.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.
GOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.94.
NYSE GOL opened at $7.76 on Tuesday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.48.
About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (Get Rating)
GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (GOL)
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (GOL)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.