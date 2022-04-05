Gold Road Resources (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Shares Down 7.2%

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF – Get Rating) dropped 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.16. Approximately 1,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 3,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average is $1.07.

About Gold Road Resources (OTCMKTS:ELKMF)

Gold Road Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Western Australia. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns 50% of the Gruyere gold mine, which was developed in joint venture (JV) with Gold Fields Ltd.

