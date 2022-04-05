Goldstone Resources (LON:GRL) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.36

Goldstone Resources Limited (LON:GRL – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 10.36 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 8.80 ($0.12). Goldstone Resources shares last traded at GBX 9 ($0.12), with a volume of 300,800 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.54, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of £41.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 10.36.

About Goldstone Resources (LON:GRL)

Goldstone Resources Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of gold and associated elements in West and Central Africa. The company's flagship property is the Akrokeri-Homase Gold project located in south-western Ghana. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

