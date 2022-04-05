Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.63

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.63 and traded as low as $20.63. Gray Television shares last traded at $20.63, with a volume of 3,635 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.90 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.63.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gray Television had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.05%.

Gray Television Company Profile (NYSE:GTN.A)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

