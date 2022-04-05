Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $57.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $57.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $56.00 million. Grid Dynamics reported sales of $39.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full year sales of $241.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $230.00 million to $247.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $315.81 million, with estimates ranging from $314.21 million to $317.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Grid Dynamics.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $66.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GDYN. Cowen lowered shares of Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Grid Dynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Grid Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.94.

In other news, Director Eric Benhamou acquired 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $255,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $101,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 161.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDYN stock opened at $14.61 on Tuesday. Grid Dynamics has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $42.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.60. The stock has a market cap of $976.69 million, a PE ratio of -112.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

