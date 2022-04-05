Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Acquires 3,742 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 259.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,169,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,737,000 after acquiring an additional 64,632 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $219,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $227.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $217.49. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $198.63 and a fifty-two week high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

