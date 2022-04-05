Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $38.75

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG.A – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$38.75 and traded as high as C$40.02. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$39.85, with a volume of 4,010 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$38.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80.

Get Guardian Capital Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Guardian Capital Group’s payout ratio is 10.19%.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.