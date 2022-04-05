Happiness Biotech Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) Trading Up 9.2%

Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 9.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 1,545,883 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 341% from the average daily volume of 350,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.36.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Happiness Biotech Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 102,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of Happiness Biotech Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Happiness Biotech Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powder, cordyceps mycelia, ejiao solution, American ginseng, and other products.

