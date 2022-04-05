Hardide (LON:HDD) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.74

Shares of Hardide plc (LON:HDD – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 32.74 ($0.43) and traded as low as GBX 32 ($0.42). Hardide shares last traded at GBX 32.50 ($0.43), with a volume of 55,222 shares trading hands.
The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.23. The firm has a market cap of £18.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 31.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 32.74.
Hardide Company Profile (LON:HDD)
