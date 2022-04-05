Head-To-Head Comparison: Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) vs. Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY)

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) and Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Frontier Group and Air France-KLM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Group -4.95% -63.79% -7.27% Air France-KLM N/A N/A N/A

16.5% of Frontier Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of Air France-KLM shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Frontier Group and Air France-KLM’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Group $2.06 billion 1.21 -$102.00 million ($0.52) -22.06 Air France-KLM $16.94 billion 0.11 -$3.89 billion N/A N/A

Frontier Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Air France-KLM.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Frontier Group and Air France-KLM, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Group 0 0 11 0 3.00 Air France-KLM 5 4 0 0 1.44

Frontier Group presently has a consensus price target of $21.36, indicating a potential upside of 86.23%. Air France-KLM has a consensus price target of $4.55, indicating a potential upside of 0.22%. Given Frontier Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Frontier Group is more favorable than Air France-KLM.

Summary

Frontier Group beats Air France-KLM on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Frontier Group (Get Rating)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc., a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 110 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising, 16 A320ceos, 73 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Air France-KLM (Get Rating)

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services. The company operates in France, Benelux, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Gulf, India, the Asia-Pacific, North America, Caribbean, West Indies, French Guyana, Indian Ocean, and South America. As of December 15, 2021, it operated a fleet of 502 aircraft. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

