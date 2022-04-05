Head-To-Head Contrast: Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) and Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN)

Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) and Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Alzamend Neuro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.5% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Alzamend Neuro and Ligand Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alzamend Neuro 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ligand Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00

Alzamend Neuro presently has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 858.33%. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $198.75, suggesting a potential upside of 70.97%. Given Alzamend Neuro’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Alzamend Neuro is more favorable than Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Alzamend Neuro and Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alzamend Neuro N/A -80.23% -72.81% Ligand Pharmaceuticals 20.78% 10.29% 6.36%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alzamend Neuro and Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alzamend Neuro N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ligand Pharmaceuticals $277.13 million 7.07 $57.14 million $3.34 34.81

Ligand Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Alzamend Neuro.

Summary

Ligand Pharmaceuticals beats Alzamend Neuro on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alzamend Neuro (Get Rating)

Alzamend Neuro, Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. It is also developing AL002, a cell-based therapeutic vaccine, which seeks to restore the ability of the patient's immunological system to Alzheimer's. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children. The company also offers Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; and Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; and Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression. In addition, it provides Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension. The company's partners and licenses programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of cancer, seizure, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver and kidney disease, and other diseases. Further, it sells Captisol materials. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

