Head to Head Survey: Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (OTCMKTS:ELPVY) vs. Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (OTCMKTS:ELPVY – Get Rating) and Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Algonquin Power & Utilities pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Algonquin Power & Utilities pays out 170.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Algonquin Power & Utilities has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Algonquin Power & Utilities is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL and Algonquin Power & Utilities’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL $3.95 billion 0.90 $504.25 million N/A N/A Algonquin Power & Utilities $2.29 billion 4.61 $264.86 million $0.40 39.13

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has higher revenue and earnings than Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.8% of Algonquin Power & Utilities shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL and Algonquin Power & Utilities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 18.43% 16.92% 7.73% Algonquin Power & Utilities 11.59% 6.97% 2.76%

Risk & Volatility

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Algonquin Power & Utilities has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL and Algonquin Power & Utilities, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 0 0 0 0 N/A Algonquin Power & Utilities 0 4 5 0 2.56

Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus target price of $16.63, indicating a potential upside of 6.23%. Given Algonquin Power & Utilities’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Algonquin Power & Utilities is more favorable than Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile (Get Rating)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines. It holds concessions to distribute electricity in 399 municipalities in the State of ParanÃ¡ and in the municipality of Porto UniÃ£o in the State of Santa Catarina. The company also provides telecommunication services to corporate clients, including supermarkets, universities, banks, internet service providers, and television networks, as well as to retail clients; and broadband internet access to public elementary and middle schools. In addition, it supplies piped gas to 47,238 customers, including thermoelectric plants, cogeneration plants, gas stations, other businesses, and residences through a gas distribution network covering 833 kilometers in the State of ParanÃ¡. Companhia Paranaense de Energia Â- COPEL was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Curitiba, Brazil.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission operations in the United States and Canada. The Renewable Energy Group segment owns and operates a diversified portfolio of renewable and thermal electric generation assets in North America and internationally. The company was founded on August 1, 1988 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

