HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HHR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of HeadHunter Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HHR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 61.5% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,611,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,443,000 after buying an additional 994,047 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in HeadHunter Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,668,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 11.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,964,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,671,000 after buying an additional 300,755 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in HeadHunter Group in the third quarter valued at about $13,176,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 591.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 286,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,625,000 after buying an additional 244,873 shares in the last quarter. 52.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HHR opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. HeadHunter Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $68.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.714 per share. This is a boost from HeadHunter Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.55. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. HeadHunter Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.35%.

About HeadHunter Group (Get Rating)

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.