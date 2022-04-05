Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.16

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.16 and traded as high as $10.22. Hennessy Advisors shares last traded at $10.14, with a volume of 644 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 15.87 and a quick ratio of 15.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.16. The company has a market cap of $75.83 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. Hennessy Advisors’s payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

In other news, EVP Daniel B. Steadman sold 15,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $147,548.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 41.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hennessy Advisors stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Rating) by 197.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Hennessy Advisors were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.24% of the company’s stock.

About Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA)

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

