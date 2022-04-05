Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $98.86

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.86 and traded as high as $101.29. Hitachi shares last traded at $101.01, with a volume of 97,751 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hitachi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

Get Hitachi alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.78.

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information technology, energy, industry, mobility, and smart life solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers information and telecommunication services, such as internet of things, storage systems and platforms, servers, software, ATMs and self service terminals, and scanners for manufacturing, communication, finance, healthcare and life science, energy and transportation, and distribution industries, as well as government and urban sectors; drone platform solutions, including consulting, system integration, and other services; and infrastructure inspection, data, security, measurement, unmanned aerial system traffic management, and inventory management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hitachi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hitachi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.