Hudson Executive Investment (OTCMKTS:HECCU) Trading Up 3.4%

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECCU – Get Rating) was up 3.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.20 and last traded at $9.00. Approximately 8,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 44,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.00.
About Hudson Executive Investment (OTCMKTS:HECCU)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hudson Executive Investment (HECCU)
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Executive Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.