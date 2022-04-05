iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$87.85.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IAG shares. CIBC raised their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$84.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$89.50 to C$91.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Get iA Financial alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.08, for a total transaction of C$800,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,523,520.

Shares of iA Financial stock opened at C$74.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.06 billion and a PE ratio of 9.73. iA Financial has a twelve month low of C$63.97 and a twelve month high of C$85.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$77.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$74.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.30.

About iA Financial (Get Rating)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.