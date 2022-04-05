Ibstock (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) Stock Price Down 11.6%

Shares of Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF – Get Rating) traded down 11.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.31 and last traded at $2.31. 646 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 49,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.74.

Get Ibstock alerts:

About Ibstock (OTCMKTS:IBJHF)

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ibstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.