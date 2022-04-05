Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.59

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.59 and traded as high as $9.38. Ideal Power shares last traded at $9.31, with a volume of 16,198 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IPWR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ideal Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ideal Power to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

The company has a market cap of $54.97 million, a PE ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.45.

Ideal Power ( NASDAQ:IPWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Ideal Power had a negative return on equity of 18.45% and a negative net margin of 5.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPWR. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ideal Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,065,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ideal Power by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 199,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 55,385 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ideal Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $356,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ideal Power by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 10,597 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ideal Power by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the period. 24.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ideal Power, Inc engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology.

