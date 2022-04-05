Imperial Metals (TSE:III) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.69

Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.69 and traded as high as C$3.90. Imperial Metals shares last traded at C$3.87, with a volume of 14,377 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$547.19 million and a P/E ratio of -20.05.

Imperial Metals (TSE:III – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$29.26 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Imperial Metals Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Metals Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of base and precious metals in Canada. It holds 100% interests in the Mount Polley copper-gold mine that includes seven mining leases and 50 mineral claims covering an area of 23,369 hectares located in south-central British Columbia; and the Huckleberry copper mine, which comprises two mining leases and 49 mineral claims covering an area of 25,767 hectares situated in west-central British Columbia.

