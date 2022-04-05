Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) to announce sales of $56.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.10 million to $59.50 million. Inspired Entertainment reported sales of $22.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 149.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full-year sales of $278.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $272.60 million to $283.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $295.70 million, with estimates ranging from $286.70 million to $306.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Inspired Entertainment.

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share.

INSE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Inspired Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ INSE opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. Inspired Entertainment has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $15.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.71 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,095,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,814,000 after acquiring an additional 45,725 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 374.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 237,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 187,000 shares in the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,495,000 after acquiring an additional 486,322 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 355.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 36,586 shares in the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inspired Entertainment (INSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.