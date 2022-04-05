INT Chain 1-Day Volume Tops $889,058.00 (INT)

INT Chain (INT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One INT Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0240 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. INT Chain has a total market cap of $10.81 million and $889,058.00 worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, INT Chain has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.16 or 0.00284896 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003533 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00037527 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.89 or 0.00108871 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About INT Chain

INT Chain is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INT Chain’s official website is intchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

INT Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

