International Isotopes (OTCMKTS:INIS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.09

International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and traded as high as $0.09. International Isotopes shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 36,721 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.10. The company has a market cap of $47.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.30.
International Isotopes Company Profile (OTCMKTS:INIS)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Isotopes (INIS)
- GameStop: Potential New Share Price, Same Meme Stock
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for International Isotopes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Isotopes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.