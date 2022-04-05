International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $127.63

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 127.63 ($1.67) and traded as low as GBX 100.60 ($1.32). International Personal Finance shares last traded at GBX 101.80 ($1.34), with a volume of 298,263 shares traded.

IPF has been the subject of several research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of International Personal Finance in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a report on Friday, March 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.56. The company has a market capitalization of £226.25 million and a P/E ratio of 5.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 113.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 127.63.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a GBX 5.80 ($0.08) dividend. This is a positive change from International Personal Finance’s previous dividend of $2.20. This represents a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. International Personal Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 0.12%.

In other International Personal Finance news, insider Gerard Ryan sold 60,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.26), for a total transaction of £58,266.24 ($76,414.74).

International Personal Finance Company Profile (LON:IPF)

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. The company offers home credit products, such as money transfer loans direct to bank account, cash and microbusiness loans, home, medical and life insurances, and repayments services. It also offers digital business services comprising of instalment loans and repayment schedules, credit line products, and mobile wallet payments.

