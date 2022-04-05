Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $26.05

Shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.05 and traded as high as $26.48. Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund shares last traded at $26.46, with a volume of 1,157,396 shares.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.70.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

